Tango produces 95 diamonds from SA’s Oena mine

Today

Tango Mining said it produced 152.63 carats (95 diamonds) during the “most recent” production period ending 14 June from its Oena diamond mine, in South Africa.

It said the diamonds were also sold at an average price of $973.13 per carat during a tender in Kimberley.

The stones included a 10.23 carat diamond that was sold at $1,464.32 per carat.

Tango said diamond production from Oena including production from both run of mine material and pan tailings had now reached 2,019 carats.

These were sold at an average price of $1,106 per carat.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



