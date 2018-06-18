Qatar Museums will show world-famous collection of pearls in Moscow

Today

The exhibition to be held under the slogan "Pearls: Treasures of the Seas and Rivers" and based on the world-famous collection of pearls owned by the Qatar Museums will arrive in Moscow in July within the framework of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture. The exhibition displaying more than one hundred unique items, will first introduce visitors to works of jewelry and applied art made from freshwater pearls of Central Asia. It consists of fifty never before displayed exhibits, specially selected for this show in Russia. The project of Qatar Museums is organized by the World Diamond Museum and will be held at the Exhibition Complex of Russia’s State Historical Museum from July 11 to October 1, 2018.Among the masterpieces to be offered to the attention of visitors there are the magnificent tiara of Archduchess Marie Valerie of Austria and the ancient jewels of the royal houses of Europe.







This is the first traveling exhibition of the Qatar Museums, which is one of their major projects that introduces visitors from different countries to the transformative role of the pearl industry in the history of Qatar and the world. Tracing the emergence and development of pearl crafts, the exhibition narrates about the ancient ways of pearl fishery used by divers and gives a general picture of ​​the pearl trade in the Persian Gulf countries. This is already the sixth time that the exhibition goes to other countries. Last time it was held in 2016 in China as part of the China-Qatar Year of Culture.

Speaking about the exhibition, its curator Dr. Hubert Bari said that this show will become a major event of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture, enabling two great civilizations to draw unexpected historical parallels in the use of pearls in traditional adornments and jewelry.

The official opening of the Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture took place in February 2018 in Doha. The program includes numerous exhibitions, concerts and festivals, educational and charitable events, the second celebration of the National Day of Qatar in Moscow and other projects, some of which will be held in 2019.

The Qatar-Russia 2018 Year of Culture was implemented by the leading cultural organizations of Qatar and Russia, with the participation of the Embassy of Qatar in Moscow, the Russian Embassy in Doha, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Qatar and the ROSIZO State Museum and Exhibition Center, also supported by Qatar Airways.







The Qatar Museums embrace museum and cultural organizations, as well as the historical sites of Qatar, providing conditions for their prosperity and carrying out general management over the development of museums and cultural projects in order to create a strong and long-term cultural infrastructure in Qatar. Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, and under the leadership of the Chairman, Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Qatar Museums coordinate Qatar's efforts to become the leading center for art, culture and education in the Middle East and beyond.

The World Diamond Museum is a unique research educational and cultural project. Organized by Alex Popov, President of the Moscow Diamond Exchange, the museum collects the stories of famous diamonds, narrating about the connection of Man with precious stones. Hence its name - Facets of Mankind.

Russia’s State Historical Museum was founded on February 9, 1872 by Emperor Alexander II. In May 1883, in the days of coronation ceremonies, the Historical Museum was inaugurated by Emperor Alexander III. The State Historical Museum is one of the largest museums in the world. It preserves priceless monuments of archeology, numismatics, ancient books, weapons, works of fine, decorative and applied arts. The museum's collection includes more than five million items. Its annual foot traffic exceeds 1,500,000 people.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished