In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly

Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...

Yesterday

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

18 june 2018

The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry

At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...

13 june 2018

Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...

04 june 2018

Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry

De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...

01 june 2018

ALROSA CEO inspects facilities in Lensk

Today
News
ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov inspected a river port in Lensk, which is the key unit in logistics for the company, according to yasia.ru.
The water level starts going down but the shipments continue at the same rate. Strategic resources, such as all kinds of fuel, were shipped by 60%. Technical units are being delivered.
Besides production, Sergey Ivanov visited social real estates. He observed territories of the summer camp “Almaz” and noted positive changes, says the report.
The visit culminated in a business meeting on the possible ways of optimizing the production at “Almazdortrans”, which undergoes major changes. The renewed production will start operating from July 1, 2018.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished
