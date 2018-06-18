ALROSA CEO inspects facilities in Lensk

ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov inspected a river port in Lensk, which is the key unit in logistics for the company, according to yasia.ru.

The water level starts going down but the shipments continue at the same rate. Strategic resources, such as all kinds of fuel, were shipped by 60%. Technical units are being delivered.

Besides production, Sergey Ivanov visited social real estates. He observed territories of the summer camp “Almaz” and noted positive changes, says the report.

The visit culminated in a business meeting on the possible ways of optimizing the production at “Almazdortrans”, which undergoes major changes. The renewed production will start operating from July 1, 2018.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished