ALROSA will buy Kristall of Smolensk

Today

Kristall Production Corporation, Russia's largest diamond-cutting enterprise, will be acquired by ALROSA at a market price currently being determined by the Federal Property Management Agency, according to RIA Novosti and Prime citing Alexey Moiseev, Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister. The deal will be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Answering the question about Kristall’s privatization, Moiseev said that its privatization is more likely to be in favor of ALROSA. "This pattern is often used in the deals involving the country’s military-industrial complex, so there is nothing to prevent us from doing this with Kristall," he said, adding that there will be a government order containing a market valuation of Kristall, which is currently being conducted by the Federal Property Management Agency. According to him, ALROSA conducted such a valuation on its own, and it showed that the value of Kristall, taking into account its debt, is positive, but not too high.

Last month, ALROSA received the approval of its Supervisory Board for the acquisition of the Kristall diamond cutting factory. According to industry experts, if the deal goes through, the Russian diamond mining giant will become a stronger competitor to Anglo American’s De Beers, the world’s largest producer by value.

Kristall Production Corporation opened its doors in 1963, laying the foundation for the development of the diamond polishing industry in Russia. The state-owned business, which cuts around 300,000 carats a year and generates revenue of around $200 million, is one of the many on the list to be privatized by 2019.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished





