In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
Yesterday
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
ALROSA will buy Kristall of Smolensk
Answering the question about Kristall’s privatization, Moiseev said that its privatization is more likely to be in favor of ALROSA. "This pattern is often used in the deals involving the country’s military-industrial complex, so there is nothing to prevent us from doing this with Kristall," he said, adding that there will be a government order containing a market valuation of Kristall, which is currently being conducted by the Federal Property Management Agency. According to him, ALROSA conducted such a valuation on its own, and it showed that the value of Kristall, taking into account its debt, is positive, but not too high.
Last month, ALROSA received the approval of its Supervisory Board for the acquisition of the Kristall diamond cutting factory. According to industry experts, if the deal goes through, the Russian diamond mining giant will become a stronger competitor to Anglo American’s De Beers, the world’s largest producer by value.
Kristall Production Corporation opened its doors in 1963, laying the foundation for the development of the diamond polishing industry in Russia. The state-owned business, which cuts around 300,000 carats a year and generates revenue of around $200 million, is one of the many on the list to be privatized by 2019.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished