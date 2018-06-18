Navneet Goenka promotes the diamond blockchain GLITZKOIN

Today

Image credit: GLITZKOIN

Navneet Goenka, a second generation diamond pro, CEO of the diamond blockchain GLITZKOIN, has targeted a 5% share of the $90 bn diamond industry, according to media reports.The global startup wants to provide an open ecosystem for the diamond industry where all the trade in diamonds can be conducted and coordinated, as outlined on the website page of the company.According to Goenka, about 28 serious players of the world’s diamond industry take interest in GLITZKOIN blockchain platform.A diamond-backed blockchain, is meant for effective transactions in B2C and B2B markets, bypassing brokers who only contribute to increased product prices. At the same time, GLITZKOIN allows sellers from all over the world to list their certified diamonds on the platform thus promoting transparency and guaranteeing safety to the investors.