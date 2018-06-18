Diamcor revises offering to C$3,5 mln

Diamcor Mining has decided to reduce the size of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to C$5 million to C$3,5 million as it managed to source vendor financing for a portion of the equipment being installed at the Krone-Endora at Venetia Project, in South Africa.

It said that the unit price of the offering had also been revised from C$0.40 to $0.35 per unit.

Diamcor Mining closed the first tranche of financing at a price of C$0.35 per unit for gross proceeds of C$2 million.

It said proceeds from the first tranche of the revised offering would help it proceed without further delay in concluding its initial efforts to address the insufficient recoveries of water from the project's settling dams through the installation of additional screening equipment.

These would be followed by the incorporation of paste thickening technology to support increased processing volumes at the project for the long-term.

Meanwhile, Diamcor said the planned second tranche of C$1,5 million would be concluded “in the short-term”.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished