BlueRock resumes production at SA diamond mine

Today

BlueRock Diamonds has resumed production at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa after identifying a fault in the cone crusher within the crushing circuit, which has been affecting throughput.

It said that the fault was currently being assessed.

“…the company has agreed rental terms on a replacement crusher and has an option on a long-term hire at de minimis rates,” the company said.

BlueRock had said that changes made to the crushing circuit would positively impact the plant's performance, improving throughput rates.

The company and an engineering consultant had been evaluating the crushing circuit and implementing changes to optimise mining performance as BlueRock looks to build production and commence open pit mining at its second kimberlite pipe, KV01.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



