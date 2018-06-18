Login
In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly

Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry

At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...

Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...

Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry

De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...

The School of Jewelry Arts offers its courses in the heart of Paris

This summer L’École des Arts Joailliers (The School of Jewelry Arts) launches a session of courses to learn from jewelry, taught in English or French, according to a note from the School. 
Supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, the courses will give insight into the jewelry making in the heart of jewelry world in Paris, Place Vendôme.

Those who are interested will be able to pick one of three courses: Art History of Jewelry, the Universe of Gemstones, and Savoir-Faire.
It will is possible to inscribe to several courses at a time, each will be taught by at least two professors in the groups of 12 students maximum.
The prices range from 15 to 350 euros per lesson.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

