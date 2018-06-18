The School of Jewelry Arts offers its courses in the heart of Paris

Today

This summer L’École des Arts Joailliers (The School of Jewelry Arts) launches a session of courses to learn from jewelry, taught in English or French, according to a note from the School.

Supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, the courses will give insight into the jewelry making in the heart of jewelry world in Paris, Place Vendôme.





Image credit: Van Cleef & Arpels





Those who are interested will be able to pick one of three courses: Art History of Jewelry, the Universe of Gemstones, and Savoir-Faire.

It will is possible to inscribe to several courses at a time, each will be taught by at least two professors in the groups of 12 students maximum.

The prices range from 15 to 350 euros per lesson.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished