In a world where transparency is more and more the standard, our business must address the lab grading issue willingly
Jeweler-Designer Arnaud Flambeau started his career in the jewelry business in 1993 at European Gold Company CLAL as Key Account Manager for the Jewelry Division, where he was in charge of international brands like Cartier or VCA and their subcontractors...
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
ALROSA launches football collection of diamonds on the occasion of 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA TM
Diamonds will be offered to natural persons and legal entities through the website www.diamondsofrussia.ru. If desired, the stone can be personalized with an engraving associated with the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA TM, or it can be given its own name. ALROSA will issue a special-design official certificate confirming characteristics of each diamond.
"Russia produces one-third of all rough diamonds in the world and is famous for its polished diamonds, which are yet another symbol of our country. We decided to provide the fans with the opportunity to take a tiny piece of Russia with them or to mark national teams and symbolic victories important for them not only with football anthems, but also with a unique diamond that will remain with them forever. The collections of stones have been selected so that they are affordable for a wide range of fans. Optionally, we can form sets from them," noted Pavel Vinikhin, Director of DIAMONDS ALROSA.
ALROSA today is the only diamond-mining company in the world with its own cutting subdivision, which allows guaranteeing absolute authenticity of a stone, its natural origin and mining in accordance with the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. DIAMONDS ALROSA combine unique traditions of the Russian cut with the use of the up-to-date technologies, creating excellent quality diamonds - as for instance the Dynasty collection launched last year.