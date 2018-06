ALROSA launches football collection of diamonds on the occasion of 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA TM

Today

The collection consists of 32 round diamonds, 0.3 carats each, named after the countries - participants of the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA TM. All diamonds are of high quality, D to F color and VVS2 to IF clarity, they were mined in Russia and cut by ALROSA's subdivision - DIAMONDS ALROSA, in keeping with the best traditions of the world-famous Russian cut.Diamonds will be offered to natural persons and legal entities through the website www.diamondsofrussia.ru . If desired, the stone can be personalized with an engraving associated with the 2018 FIFA WORLD CUP RUSSIA TM, or it can be given its own name. ALROSA will issue a special-design official certificate confirming characteristics of each diamond."Russia produces one-third of all rough diamonds in the world and is famous for its polished diamonds, which are yet another symbol of our country. We decided to provide the fans with the opportunity to take a tiny piece of Russia with them or to mark national teams and symbolic victories important for them not only with football anthems, but also with a unique diamond that will remain with them forever. The collections of stones have been selected so that they are affordable for a wide range of fans. Optionally, we can form sets from them," noted Pavel Vinikhin, Director of DIAMONDS ALROSA.ALROSA today is the only diamond-mining company in the world with its own cutting subdivision, which allows guaranteeing absolute authenticity of a stone, its natural origin and mining in accordance with the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. DIAMONDS ALROSA combine unique traditions of the Russian cut with the use of the up-to-date technologies, creating excellent quality diamonds - as for instance the Dynasty collection launched last year.