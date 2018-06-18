Exclusive
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
Global sales of diamond jewelry have grown by 7% in Q1
Image credit: ALROSA
According to ALROSA's estimates, positive market dynamics was mostly driven by consumer interest growth and changed currency exchange rates (all figures have been modified in the Dollar equivalent).
In particular, sales of diamond jewelry in North America (the USA and Canada) have increased by 5% as compared to the first quarter of the previous year. The North American market has a strong lead in jewelry sales volumes - as per the results of 2017 it accounted for 53% of total global sales.
Sales in the Asia-Pacific Region have grown by 11%, firstly due to growth in Mainland China as well as strengthened demand in Hong Kong and South Korea, driven by increased tourist influx. In 2017, the Asia-Pacific markets accounted for 20% of the global consumption of jewelry with polished diamonds.
In particular, sales in the Indian market remained stable in the first quarter. Observers note decreased sales in small networks and separate shops, while large jewelry networks demonstrate sales growth.
In Europe, sales in the Dollar equivalent increased by 14%, mostly due to the positive effect from strengthening the Euro positions.
Sales of jewelry with polished diamonds in Japan grew by 7%. The local population account for the biggest part of jewelry sales, its demand remains stable. Moreover, the sales dynamics was positively influenced by weakening of the Yen against Chinese Yuan, which provided for growing tourists' demand.
On the whole, the worldwide luxury market has demonstrated 13% growth in the first quarter of the year. The biggest growth in this segment has been noted in Asia-Pacific Region countries (by 20%) and in Europe (by 18%).