Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
Trans Hex to continue prospecting high-priority areas, posts R187m loss
It said in a statement for its financial year ended March 31, 2018 that mining activities would remain focused on the Langklip area and on other sections of the Koingnaas area.
TransHex said production for the 2019 financial year at its West Coast Resources operations was expected to be about 240,000 carats, compared to 2018 financial year actual production of 173,920 carats.
It produced 80,506 carats in the financial year 2017.
During the financial year under review, the miner increased its stake in West Coast Resources to 67.2 percent and gained control of the entity.
Its Lower Orange River operations also became discontinued operations, impacting on the comparability of the company’s results for the 2018 financial year with that of the 2017 financial year.
TransHex said sales for the period under review amounted to R302.5 million at an average price of $153 per carat compared with R172.1 million at an average price of $166 per carat, a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the company’s Angolan mining operations were expected to continue on the east bank of the Luana river at Nzagi, in the southwest at Lulau, and at other areas currently being evaluated.
Production in Angola for the 2019 financial year was expected to be in the order of 145,000 carats.
As projected earlier in the week, the company said it incurred a R186.8 million-loss for the financial year ended March 31 compared with the loss of R182.6-million, registered last year.
It also reported a loss per share of 175.6 cents for the financial year compared to a loss per share of 173.5 cents in the previous corresponding period, representing an increase in loss of 1.21 percent.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished