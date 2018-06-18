Trans Hex to continue prospecting high-priority areas, posts R187m loss

22 june 2018

Trans Hex said prospecting at its West Coast Resources operations in South Africa will continue to target high-priority areas that may identify additional resources for mining.

It said in a statement for its financial year ended March 31, 2018 that mining activities would remain focused on the Langklip area and on other sections of the Koingnaas area.

TransHex said production for the 2019 financial year at its West Coast Resources operations was expected to be about 240,000 carats, compared to 2018 financial year actual production of 173,920 carats.

It produced 80,506 carats in the financial year 2017.

During the financial year under review, the miner increased its stake in West Coast Resources to 67.2 percent and gained control of the entity.

Its Lower Orange River operations also became discontinued operations, impacting on the comparability of the company’s results for the 2018 financial year with that of the 2017 financial year.

TransHex said sales for the period under review amounted to R302.5 million at an average price of $153 per carat compared with R172.1 million at an average price of $166 per carat, a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company’s Angolan mining operations were expected to continue on the east bank of the Luana river at Nzagi, in the southwest at Lulau, and at other areas currently being evaluated.

Production in Angola for the 2019 financial year was expected to be in the order of 145,000 carats.

As projected earlier in the week, the company said it incurred a R186.8 million-loss for the financial year ended March 31 compared with the loss of R182.6-million, registered last year.

It also reported a loss per share of 175.6 cents for the financial year compared to a loss per share of 173.5 cents in the previous corresponding period, representing an increase in loss of 1.21 percent.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished