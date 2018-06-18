Exclusive
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
Zim court bars ZCDC from entering Mbada Diamonds concessions
The court, according to NewsDay, ruled that Mbada’s major shareholder Grandwell Holdings was entitled to institute a derivative action to protect the firm’s rights at its Marange concession.
The Supreme Court also ruled that Mbada had been unlawfully and violently removed from its concession area by government through then Mines minister Walter Chidakwa.
Government cancelled operating licences of diamond mining companies in Marange early 2016 in a bid to improve transparency and revenue collection.
Grandwell successfully petitioned the court last March to stop the ZCDC from selling diamonds extracted from its concession area unlawfully and stones seized from their vault when Mbada was evicted from Marange.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished