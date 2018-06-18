Zim court bars ZCDC from entering Mbada Diamonds concessions

22 june 2018

Image credit: ZCDC

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has been barred the Supreme Court from entering all diamond concessions owned by Mbada Diamonds in Marange.The court, according to NewsDay, ruled that Mbada’s major shareholder Grandwell Holdings was entitled to institute a derivative action to protect the firm’s rights at its Marange concession.The Supreme Court also ruled that Mbada had been unlawfully and violently removed from its concession area by government through then Mines minister Walter Chidakwa.Government cancelled operating licences of diamond mining companies in Marange early 2016 in a bid to improve transparency and revenue collection.Grandwell successfully petitioned the court last March to stop the ZCDC from selling diamonds extracted from its concession area unlawfully and stones seized from their vault when Mbada was evicted from Marange.