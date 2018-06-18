Eli Avidar appointed president of Carats.io

22 june 2018

Carats.io’s Board of Directors appointed Eli Alvidar, who served as managing director of the Israel Diamond Exchange and the Israel Diamond Institute and is currently vice president of The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO), as president of the company.





Image credit: Carats.io





Previously, he worked in the Israel Foreign Ministry and held several postings abroad. He was also president of the Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce.

Eli Avidar said, “Carats.io is based on principles of transparency, stability and liquidity, which serves it well in complying with the demands of international regulations in areas of capital markets, anti-money laundering and Basel Committee standards. The company was established to be a bridgehead between the very traditional diamond market and the new financial world.”

Carats.io established the first-ever financial market for diamonds, issuing the first cryptocurrency backed by diamonds. It has created an algorythm that compares individual diamond grades to daily market conditions. To tokenize diamonds the company uses state-of-the-art Big Data and block chain technologies.

The company raised $1.6 mn in its first financing round.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished