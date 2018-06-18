Login
Registration

Exclusive

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

18 june 2018

The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry

At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...

13 june 2018

Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...

04 june 2018

Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry

De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...

01 june 2018

Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry

A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...

28 may 2018

Eli Avidar appointed president of Carats.io

22 june 2018
News

Carats.io’s Board of Directors appointed Eli Alvidar, who served as managing director of the Israel Diamond Exchange and the Israel Diamond Institute and is currently vice president of The World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO), as president of the company.

news_22062018_elialvidar.png
Image credit: Carats.io


Previously, he worked in the Israel Foreign Ministry and held several postings abroad. He was also president of the Israel-Africa Chamber of Commerce.
Eli Avidar said, “Carats.io is based on principles of transparency, stability and liquidity, which serves it well in complying with the demands of international regulations in areas of capital markets, anti-money laundering and Basel Committee standards. The company was established to be a bridgehead between the very traditional diamond market and the new financial world.”
Carats.io established the first-ever financial market for diamonds, issuing the first cryptocurrency backed by diamonds. It has created an algorythm that compares individual diamond grades to daily market conditions. To tokenize diamonds the company uses state-of-the-art Big Data and block chain technologies.
The company raised $1.6 mn in its first financing round.

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished