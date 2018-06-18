ZCDC pacifies angry Marange community with $5 mln diamond cash

21 june 2018

The state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has handed over $5 million to the Marange-Zimunya Community Share Trust, according to local news reports.

This follows recent demonstrations by villagers in Marange who complained of not benefiting from the diamonds mined in their area.

Diamond mining companies that previously operated in Marange pledged $50 million in 2012 towards the community share trust, but released only $500,000.

“This noble initiative by the state mining company will complement government’s efforts to build developed and progressive communities as we continue with our quest for inclusive growth and broad-based empowerment under the present national development agenda,” Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa was quoted as saying by The Herald.

“As highlighted in Vision 2030, my Government remains committed to broad-based empowerment through multi-faceted strategies, including community share ownership trusts.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean leader also reiterated that his government was concluding a diamond policy to ensure the mining sub-sector harnessed its full potential and benefit the masses.

“The objective of the policy is to facilitate optimisation of the diamond sub-sector through implementation of appropriate strategies throughout the entire value chain from exploration, mining, beneficiation, value addition and marketing as well as to guarantee security and accountability in the sub-sector,” he said.

“The policy seeks, among other things, to create a viable operating environment that attracts foreign and local investment in the diamond industry in line with the country’s vision of achieving increased investment by 2030.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



