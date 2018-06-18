Lucara rakes in $32.5 mln from exceptional stone tender

21 june 2018

Image credit: Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond said it earned $32.5 million from 1,453.06 carats, included two diamonds greater than 300 carats, sold at its 12th exceptional stone tender.It said a 327.48 carat diamond was sold for $ 10.1 million or $30,900 per carat, while four diamonds were sold for more than $3 million each.The company also sold 10 diamonds for more than $1 Million each."Lucara is very pleased with the outcome of EST12, which was comprised of diamonds produced during 2018, including several diamonds recovered from the EM/PK(S) unit during February and April of this year,” said Lucara chief executive Eira Thomas.“The quality of Karowe's large diamonds continues to attract the attention of the World's foremost manufacturers and diamantaires with 29 companies attending the sale and 8 individual companies winning lots.”Lucara had now sold 168 diamonds for more than $1 million and 10 single diamonds for greater than $10 million.