Login
Registration

Exclusive

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

18 june 2018

The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry

At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...

13 june 2018

Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...

04 june 2018

Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry

De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...

01 june 2018

Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry

A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...

28 may 2018

ALROSA to revise output plan at its International underground mine due to stricter health and safety policy

21 june 2018
News

ALROSA's management decided to revise output plan at its International underground mine as the company toughens its approach to health and safety management, though its 2018 production plan remains unchanged.

news_21062018_alr-internat.png
Image credit: ALROSA


Results of the audit conducted following the Mir mine accident back in 2017 led to revision of the construction project for the International mine. The Company decided to suspend the construction of deep mine levels below the level -800 meters whereas it is necessary to carry out works to prevent gas-dynamic phenomena recorded here. Mining at lower levels is expected to resume in the end of 2018 when studies will be carried out and expert recommendations will be received. At the same time, the intensity of mine footage is expected to be reduced for safety reasons. According to preliminary estimates, mining operations below the level -800 meters will be fully restored in 2023, after which the underground mine will return to its designed capacity of 500,000 tonnes.
ALROSA's production plan for 2018 remains unchanged at 36.6 million carats. According to the Company's estimates, from 2019 to 2022, the decline in production at International will be between 0.5 and 0.8 million carats per year. "This decision means changes in sequence of mining and preparing the ore body. Now we are starting planning for the next years, during which we will consider the existing options to intensify production at other fields and balance the production plan. We will also work to reduce the time required for the implementation of the necessary activities at the International mine," said ALROSA First Deputy CEO - Executive Director Igor Sobolev.
"In our decision to reduce pace and output we were guided by new stricter rules governing health and safety system.Our employees' health and safety are an absolute priority for us," said CEO Sergey Ivanov.


 

Print version

Comments

Only registered users can add comments (Register, Login)

About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished