Trans Hex projects increase in FY loss

21 june 2018

Trans Hex, which will release its results on Thursday, is set to report a loss per share of 175.6 cents for the financial year ended March 31 compared to a loss per share of 173.5 cents in the previous corresponding period, representing an increase in loss of 1.21 percent.

The company said in a statement that it would also record a headline loss per share of 216.5 cents compared to a headline loss per share of 114.6 cents in the previous corresponding period.

Trans Hex said it was, however, projecting to report a net profit from continuing operations of R26.2 million compared with a net loss of R65.2-million in the 2017 financial year.

Its net loss from discontinued operations, including retrenchment costs of about R99.3-million, was set to be R213-million against a loss of R117.3-million, a year earlier.

The group said its net loss would also amount to R186.8-million, compared with the loss of R182.6-million, registered last year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



