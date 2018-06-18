Login
The Guild of Jewellers of Russia to create a jewellery aggregator

20 june 2018
News

The Guild of Jewellers of Russia Association is planning to create a jewellery aggregator, which will bring transparency and clarity in the business of online jewellery trading.

news_20062018_jew.png
Image credit: gjr.ru


According to the Internet Industry Association, consumers increasingly use online selling services. In 2017 every fifth engagement ring was sold online.
However, the problem of consumers’ mistrust to online services remains a challenge. Some malicious companies run their businesses irresponsibly, which caused discontent among the clients who bought low-quality products. By means of creating the jewellery aggregator the Association wants to address the problem of consumers’ mistrust to online shops.
The Association claims that all the members of the Guild sign the Russian market participants’ declaration “On conducting business in a conscientious manner” on a mandatory basis.
The Guild’s CEO Eduard Utkin said, “Our members are the players that are prepared to stand by guarantee commitment, provide reliable data about their jewellery and ensure the quality of their products.”

Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished

