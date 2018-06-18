ALROSA sells large diamonds worth $10.5 mln at the auction in Dubai

20 june 2018

ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining company, has sold special size rough diamonds (weighing more than 10.8 carats) during the international auction in Dubai, which took place from May 27 to June 14, 2018. The results were summed up on June 18.

The company has sold 111 gem-quality lots with a total weight of 1,725 carats. The overall revenue from sales amounted to $10.5 million. 32 companies from the largest diamond trading centers (India, Belgium, Israel, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and the United States) were recognized as winners.

"The auction has concluded with excellent results for us, the starting price was almost doubled. This once again confirms that diamond market participants are still interested in our products. We plan to hold the next auction in Dubai in October-November this year," Evgeny Agureev, Member of the company's Executive Committee and Director of USO ALROSA, commented on the results.

