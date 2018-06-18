Exclusive
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
HRD Antwerp and Russian Ministry of Finance signed cooperation agreement
The signing of this landmark MoU is an important step forward in the process of opening the first HRD Antwerp laboratory in the Russian Federation. Ari Epstein, President of the Board of Directors of HRD Antwerp, emphasized the importance of Russia as the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds, and as an industry leader when it comes to transparency in the value chain. “This collaboration will further enhance confidence in the diamond and jewellery market in Russia and worldwide”, said Epstein. The signing of the agreement took place in the presence of Ludo Van Campenhout, Antwerp Alderman for Diamonds, AWDC reported.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels