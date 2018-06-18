Login
Exclusive

Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse

The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...

18 june 2018

The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry

At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...

13 june 2018

Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan

The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...

04 june 2018

Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry

De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...

01 june 2018

Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry

A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...

28 may 2018

HRD Antwerp and Russian Ministry of Finance signed cooperation agreement

20 june 2018
News
In the context of the KP Intersessional taking place this week, which has brought the diamond world to Antwerp, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, represented by the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Aleksey Vladimirovich Moiseev, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HRD Antwerp for the establishment of an HRD Antwerp diamond grading lab in Moscow.
The signing of this landmark MoU is an important step forward in the process of opening the first HRD Antwerp laboratory in the Russian Federation. Ari Epstein, President of the Board of Directors of HRD Antwerp, emphasized the importance of Russia as the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds, and as an industry leader when it comes to transparency in the value chain. “This collaboration will further enhance confidence in the diamond and jewellery market in Russia and worldwide”, said Epstein. The signing of the agreement took place in the presence of Ludo Van Campenhout, Antwerp Alderman for Diamonds, AWDC reported.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels
