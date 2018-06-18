HRD Antwerp and Russian Ministry of Finance signed cooperation agreement

20 june 2018

In the context of the KP Intersessional taking place this week, which has brought the diamond world to Antwerp, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, represented by the Deputy Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Aleksey Vladimirovich Moiseev, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with HRD Antwerp for the establishment of an HRD Antwerp diamond grading lab in Moscow.

The signing of this landmark MoU is an important step forward in the process of opening the first HRD Antwerp laboratory in the Russian Federation. Ari Epstein, President of the Board of Directors of HRD Antwerp, emphasized the importance of Russia as the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds, and as an industry leader when it comes to transparency in the value chain. “This collaboration will further enhance confidence in the diamond and jewellery market in Russia and worldwide”, said Epstein. The signing of the agreement took place in the presence of Ludo Van Campenhout, Antwerp Alderman for Diamonds, AWDC reported.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels