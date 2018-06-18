AWDC presented revolutionary polishing technology

19 june 2018

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC), together with its research center the Scientific and Technological Research Center for Diamonds (WTOCD) on Monday presented a revolutionary technology that fully automates and accelerates the diamond polishing process."This revolutionary technology is fundamentally changing the process of diamond polishing. The process of polishing the stone will now take about one and a half hour, instead of a whole day when processed manually. This is an acceleration of 10-20 times, " AWDC CEO Ari Epstein said.The development of a new technology and creation by WTOCD of a polishing device called FENIX took more than ten years.Actually diamond polishing in Antwerp is made by hand and is an expensive work. Several Antwerp-based diamond companies are currently testing the technology, which is scheduled to be available to the public in September.