CAR struggling to resume diamond exports, tax revenue lags

20 june 2018

The Central African Republic (CAR) is battling to resume diamond sales despite a partial lifting of a ban on its gem exports by the Kimberley Process, according to a news report.

Reuters quoted the troubled country’s mines minister Leopold Mboli Fatrane as saying that they were only getting a fraction of the tax revenue they previously received.

“It’s a country of conflict. The situation has affected a lot of people, notably the mining sector, which is more than 20 percent of the population,” he said.

Fatrane said official diamond sales of just over $2 million had so far this year generated $27,180 in taxes.

The country sold diamonds worth about $7.6 million last year, raising $361,493 in taxes.

Sales peaked at $62 million in 2012, according to Reuters.

The minister also said that CAR needs more assistance including training, as the demands of Kimberley Process administration were holding up shipments for between three and six months.

CAR was banned from exporting diamonds in 2013 after rebels seized power.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



