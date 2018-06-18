Zimbabwe under Alrosa’s radar

19 june 2018

Image credit: ALROSA

Diamond giant, Alrosa of Russia, said it is considering investment opportunities in the diamond exploration and mining in Zimbabwe.Company chief executive Sergey Ivanov, who met with the Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa last April, was quoted by the Sunday Mail as saying that “pre-work” was underway “to identify possible areas for co-operation”.“On April 21, 2018, we met with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa. During the meeting, we noted a significant potential for enhancing the interaction with Zimbabwean partners,” he said.“The focus was on consideration of investment opportunities in the exploration and diamond mining in Zimbabwe."Ivanov said Alrosa was working to identify promising areas for further co-operation, including investments.Apart from East Europe, Alrosa had mining operations in Angola and was currently prospecting for diamonds in Botswana through a joint venture with Botswana Diamonds.