Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
The world’s first digital platform for investing in junior mining projects was presented at the annual MinGeo Siberia forum
Image credit: mingeoforum.ru
By the end of 2020, the platform will host more than a thousand projects, complete with expert evaluation and access to the international investment market.
“For more than 15 years, the international mining community has been declaring the necessity of creating a unified platform that would allow miners to access investment for their projects without intermediary parties. The creation of such a platform has become possible thanks to the advent of blockchain technology. Currently being developed on the basis of this technology, Terra Prospect is a unified platform which will connect the interests of mining companies and investors.” - said Igor Svintitskiy, director and coordinator of the MinGeo 2018 forum.
He went on to say that the blockchain will allow users of the platform to keep track of transactions, expert evaluations, as well as the history and ongoing status of any project from anywhere in the world at any time.
We plan to begin project registration before the end of June. The first registered users will then have access to geological, legal and financial express evaluation of their mining projects. Participating in this evaluation will be experts from the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards (http://www.crirsco.com/), Russian Society on Subsoil Use (http://oern.expert/), EurAsian Union of Experts in Subsoil in Subsurface Management (http://eues.ru/), specialists from high-profile institutions in the geological sector such as the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Mineral Raw Materials (http://vims-geo.ru/), Central Research Institute of Geological Prospecting for Base and Precious Metals (http://en.tsnigri.ru/index.php), Institute of Minerology, Geochemistry and Crystallochemistry of Rare Elements (https://www.imgre.ru) as well as Moscow State Univerity (https://www.msu.ru/en/), Russian State Geological Survey University Sergo Ordzhonikidze (http://mgri-rggru.ru/), and Siberian Federal University (http://www.sfu-kras.ru/en).
The platform will feature ratings of the experts based on the results of their work, as well as ratings of projects on the basis of geological analysis.