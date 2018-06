The world’s first digital platform for investing in junior mining projects was presented at the annual MinGeo Siberia forum

19 june 2018

Image credit: mingeoforum.ru

At the 9th international MinGeo Siberia forum, held on May 23rd and 24th in Krasnoyarsk, the first digital blockchain platform for developing junior mining projects was presented to the assembled mining community to create an ecosystem to attract investment into the mining industry and connect investors, miners and experts around the world.By the end of 2020, the platform will host more than a thousand projects, complete with expert evaluation and access to the international investment market.“For more than 15 years, the international mining community has been declaring the necessity of creating a unified platform that would allow miners to access investment for their projects without intermediary parties. The creation of such a platform has become possible thanks to the advent of blockchain technology. Currently being developed on the basis of this technology, Terra Prospect is a unified platform which will connect the interests of mining companies and investors.” - said Igor Svintitskiy, director and coordinator of the MinGeo 2018 forum.He went on to say that the blockchain will allow users of the platform to keep track of transactions, expert evaluations, as well as the history and ongoing status of any project from anywhere in the world at any time.We plan to begin project registration before the end of June. The first registered users will then have access to geological, legal and financial express evaluation of their mining projects. Participating in this evaluation will be experts from the Committee for Mineral Reserves International Reporting Standards ( http://www.crirsco.com/ ), Russian Society on Subsoil Use ( http://oern.expert/ ), EurAsian Union of Experts in Subsoil in Subsurface Management ( http://eues.ru/ ), specialists from high-profile institutions in the geological sector such as the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Mineral Raw Materials ( http://vims-geo.ru/ ), Central Research Institute of Geological Prospecting for Base and Precious Metals ( http://en.tsnigri.ru/index.php ), Institute of Minerology, Geochemistry and Crystallochemistry of Rare Elements ( https://www.imgre.ru ) as well as Moscow State Univerity ( https://www.msu.ru/en/ ), Russian State Geological Survey University Sergo Ordzhonikidze ( http://mgri-rggru.ru/ ), and Siberian Federal University ( http://www.sfu-kras.ru/en) The platform will feature ratings of the experts based on the results of their work, as well as ratings of projects on the basis of geological analysis.