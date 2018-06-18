World Diamond Council Demonstrates Commitment to Ongoing Positive Change at 2018 KP Intersessional Meeting

19 june 2018

The World Diamond Council (WDC), an industry group focused on preventing conflict diamonds from entering the legitimate global supply chain and protecting the value of natural diamonds, reaffirmed its commitment to driving ongoing positive change through reform at the 2018 KP Intersessional meeting being held in Antwerp, Belgium June 18-22. This is stated in a press release distributed by the World Diamond Council this morning. The Intersessional is an annual forum where members gather to discuss the technical aspects of the various working groups that comprise the Kimberley Process. Individual members of the WDC currently serve on a range of KP working groups that include Monitoring, CAR Monitoring Team, Statistics, Rules and Procedures, Participation and Chairmanship, Alluvial and Artisanal Production and Diamond Experts.

In a speech planned for later today, Stephane Fischler, Acting President of the WDC, is expected to reiterate the need for KP review and reform in the areas of scope of conflict diamonds, KPCS minimum standards, and long-term implementation of KPCS directives via a Permanent Secretariat. He is also expected to appeal to alluvial diamond producing countries in particular to embrace the opportunities for progress and improving lives in their own communities made possible with the KP.

In a press conference call preceding the KP Intersessional Meeting, Stephane Fischler described the KP reform and review pattern, saying that this process is organised in four streams. “One stream is looking at the core document, one is looking at the peer review mechanism, one stream is looking at the multi donor stakeholder fund and one is looking at a permanent secretariat,” he said. “All streams received a lead that assembles all input provided. The various streams are making good progress, we hope to have meaningful proposals on the table be the end of the year. During this KP Intersessional we will have multiple sessions to continue the discussions and progress regarding each stream.”

Touching upon the long-felt need for a KP permanent secretariat, Stephane Fischler said, “Discussions on the establishment of a permanent secretariat are certainly included during this KP Intersessional. We believe it is essential to strengthen the administrative support for the KP as we believe there should be a reinforcement of the standards. During review visits recommendations are sometimes made, but through lack of capacity it’s difficult to see them implemented. The KP Chair also changes every year. A permanent secretariat will give the Chair the necessary assistance as well. It can help to create an institutional memory, dedicated staffing, technical and administrative support of the daily work of the KP and its bodies. A Secretariat will also provide a group of experts. Experts that can provide meaningful capacity building on the ground, to manage and effectively implement KP decisions and restrictions and restoration of KPCS implementation in sanctioned counties. The WDC created profound proposals for a permanent secretariat, we hope its need will further grow throughout the KP Reform Process with other participants as well.”

Speaking about artisanal diamond mining, he said that we shouldn’t put all the artisanal mining in the same bucket, as today there is artisanal mining that operates up to the required level. “The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI) is a key driver in the alluvial mining industry, they take many actions to support the sector to become more traceable and transparent. Already 200,000 miners in the DRC are formalised, registered – 110,000 in diamond mining, 90,000 in gold mining. This work is ongoing. Standards, like the Maendeleo standards of the DDI, are being put in place. In support of it, interesting initiatives were launched, one of them is GemFair of DeBeers. This initiative supports the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale diamond mining and trading with the aim of purchasing rough diamonds from approved locations while helping improve working conditions and livelihoods for those working in the alluvial diamond sector. The development is ongoing and as the WDC, we support it fully. The current minority of traceable alluvial mining will hopefully become a majority over time.”

The statement released by the World Diamond Council says that in addition to encouraging the KP reform, the WDC continues to advocate for positive change from within. This month the WDC System of Warranties (SoW) entered a public review period following the completion of an industry review. The WDC SoW extends the assurances provided by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) by requiring all diamond suppliers and diamond jewelry manufacturers to pass on a conflict free warranty statement each time diamond goods (rough or polished) change hands. It also asks SoW statement users to ensure that trading activities maintain strict adherence of universally accepted principles on human and labor rights, anticorruption and anti-money laundering in support of the obligatory implementation.

The WDC is also taking an active role throughout the year in encouraging reform by meeting directly with organizations and governments that can effect change in areas where the issues of conflict diamonds are most acute. Last month, executives from the WDC traveled to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and met with the chair of the Working Group on Artisanal and Alluvial Production (WGAAP); the Minister of Mines; the Center for Evaluation, Expertise and Certification (CEEC) chair; deputy chair and team; the Diamond Development Initiative (DDI); and DRC civil society members. In April 2018, the WDC pledged its support to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) due diligence guidance (DDG) for responsible supply chains of minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas.

“Together through the KP, civil society, government and industry are making important progress toward long-term solutions that address the modern challenges of diamond communities around the world,” said Mr. Fischler. “But that is not enough. We must also look within ourselves to encourage dialogue, listen to concerns and drive meaningful and ongoing progress from within. By constructively challenging policies and procedures, together we will create a better path forward and uphold the duty of care we owe to the people and communities where diamonds are produced.”

WDC members such as ALROSA, Arslanian Group NV, AWDC, De Beers Group, Diarough, Dominion Diamond Mines ULC, Grib Diamonds, IDI, Jewelers of America, Malca Amit, Rubel & Menasche, Signet Jewelers Ltd. and the WFDB are present during this year’s KP Intersessional in Antwerp.





