Exclusive
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
ALROSA to implement free screening health programs for employees in August
The company first introduced the screening practice in 2017. In October-December, about 5,500 employees of the company checked their health under the programs "Men's Health" and "Prevention, and early diagnosis of diseases of the digestive system". Specially invited professionals of the international medical center "SOGAZ" conducted the examination in Udachny, Aikhal, Mirny and Lensk. ALROSA spent about RUB 30 million for these events.
Considering the high interest of the employees to the program, ALROSA continues the practice of early diagnosis and preventive measures. In a period from August 2 to November 30, 2018, new programs will be conducted – "Cardio-screening" and "Women's Health", as well as a program to diagnose diseases of the digestive system. The total financing of screening programs in 2018 will be about RUB 77 million. About 10,500 people are expected to get the examination.
"Last year's screening program gave a very good result and helped many people to get a real picture of their health and make timely preventive treatment. A large number of participants of the program shows that people understand the importance of early diagnosis. It is important for ALROSA to provide employees with this opportunity, especially given the fact that most of the employees work in areas far from major cities. Healthcare of the employees is an essential part of the company's social programs," Yulia Kulakova, Director of ALROSA Medical Center, said.