Opsydia to mark Lightbox synthetic diamonds

18 june 2018

Image credit: Opsydia

Opsydia, a spinout from the University of Oxford, announced a new laser technology that would address the problem of falsification in diamond industry, according to a press note from the company.Opsydia uses high precision lasers that “can make tiny marks less than 1/50th of the size of a human hair, below the surface of diamonds,” says the company.“Our laser technology can transform security in the diamond industry and support industry initiatives to prevent counterfeiting and tampering,” Andrew Rimmer, CEO of Opsydia, was quoted as saying.De Beers Group, one of the world’s leading diamond companies, decided to use the technology in marking its lab-grown diamonds by Lightbox. The marks will help identify synthetic diamonds and guarantee their quality.Steve Coe of Lightbox said, “We are pleased to partner with Opsydia in the use of this exciting new technology. This internal laser marking technology will provide a robust means for the simple, visual identification of the stones in Lightbox Jewelry as being laboratory grown, while at the same time providing assurance to consumers that this product has been manufactured to high standards by a world leader in this field.”