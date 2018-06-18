Exclusive
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
Opsydia to mark Lightbox synthetic diamonds
Image credit: Opsydia
Opsydia uses high precision lasers that “can make tiny marks less than 1/50th of the size of a human hair, below the surface of diamonds,” says the company.
“Our laser technology can transform security in the diamond industry and support industry initiatives to prevent counterfeiting and tampering,” Andrew Rimmer, CEO of Opsydia, was quoted as saying.
De Beers Group, one of the world’s leading diamond companies, decided to use the technology in marking its lab-grown diamonds by Lightbox. The marks will help identify synthetic diamonds and guarantee their quality.
Steve Coe of Lightbox said, “We are pleased to partner with Opsydia in the use of this exciting new technology. This internal laser marking technology will provide a robust means for the simple, visual identification of the stones in Lightbox Jewelry as being laboratory grown, while at the same time providing assurance to consumers that this product has been manufactured to high standards by a world leader in this field.”
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished