More females head Lucara Diamond

18 june 2018

Lucara Diamond has appointed Canadian geologist turned banker, Ayesha Hira, as its vice president of corporate development and strategy.Her primary responsibilities would be investigating strategic growth opportunities including mergers and acquisitions.Company chief executive and president Eira Thomas said in a statement that she would “inject important skills and experience” into their business.“[Hira] is ideally suited to leading an assessment of potential growth opportunities for Lucara going forward,” she said.“She will also play an important role in strengthening our approach to corporate communications and shareholder relations for both Lucara and Clara.”Hira previously worked in diamond, base metals and gold exploration, before she transitioned to capital markets working with mining companies listed in North America, Australia, South Africa, UK and Europe.