Lucapa, partners earn $2 mln from latest Lulo diamond sale

18 june 2018

Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

Lucapa Diamond and its partners Endiama and Rosas & Petalas have earned $2 million from the sale of alluvial diamonds from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.The latest sale took gross proceeds from Lulo diamond sales to date in the first half of the year to $15.9 million at an average price per carat of $1,642.The ASX-listed diamond company said in a statement that 1,782 carats were sold, attracting an average price per carat of $1,150.Lucapa, however, said that the sale excluded a number of large white specials and a coloured special.These, it said, would be presented for sale in future.Lucapa and its Lulo partners continue to advance their search for the primary kimberlite sources of these exceptional alluvial gems, with three drill rigs available in the ongoing kimberlite exploration programme.