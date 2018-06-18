A 20.47-carat diamond ring is a top seller at Christie’s, New York

18 june 2018

A 20.47-carat brilliant-cut, D-colour, type IIa diamond ring fetched $2.7 mn at Christie’s Sales of Magnificent Jewels in New York on June 12, 2018, according to Rapaport.

Its pre-sale estimate was from $2.5 mn to $3.5 mn.

Other lots included a heart-shaped diamond pendant necklace by Leviev, which fetched $1.6 mn, and jewels from the collection of Peggy and David Rockefeller, which went under the hammer for a total of $3.5 mn. Another lot, a diamond fringe necklace with pear-shaped diamonds suspended from a row of oval-shaped and marquise-cut stones, was sold for $1.6 mn, says the agency.

An exquisite selection of signed jewels, coloured gemstones and special colorless and fancy coloured diamonds were featured at the New York Magnificent Jewels auction.



Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished



