Stornoway Announces Board Appointment

15 june 2018

Stornoway Diamond Corporation announced the appointment of Michele S. Darling to the Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Ms. Darling has over thirty years of global business experience with particular expertise in Human Resources Management and Corporate Governance. She currently serves on the boards of directors of Nickel Creek Platinum Corp., the Denihan Hospitality Group (New York) and Trillium Health Partners, and is a former director of Osisko Mining Corp. and Hewitt Equipment Ltd.

Ms. Darling joins the Stornoway board of directors as a nominee of Orion Mine Finance. In this capacity she replaces Mr. Doug Silver, who joined the board in 2014 and served through the construction and commissioning phases of the Renard Diamond Mine.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels