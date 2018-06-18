Mugabe will no longer give evidence on missing Marange diamond revenue – report

15 june 2018

Zimbabwe former president Robert Mugabe will no longer appear before a parliamentary portfolio committee on mines to give oral evidence about Marange diamond revenue pillaged during his rule, according to media reports.

He failed to turn up twice.

“The former President … was unable to attend at the appointed hour and the committee was due to meet to consider summoning him as a measure of last resort but after consultations with the Honourable Speaker, he was recused from attending,” the Herald newspaper quoted committee chairperson Temba Mliswa as saying.

Mugabe claimed in 2016 that the country got only $2 billion from about $15 billion realised from the sale of diamonds since mining began in Marange in 2006.

Reuters cited an unnamed parliament official close to the issue as saying last month that it was unlikely Mugabe would appear before the committee because this was opposed by some influential ruling ZANU-PF politicians.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



