Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
Queen Mary’s diamond tiara is back for the Royal Wedding
Image credit: The Court Jeweller
The tiara dates back to 1932 and was made specially to nest a stunning brooch made of 10 large diamonds. The brooch itself was given to then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York. The tiara is made of platinum and diamonds and consists of 11 sections, which make it flexible.
On her special occasion Meghan was expected to wear the Spencer tiara that belonged to the late Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. But instead Meghan chose the piece that had not been worn by any royal in decades.
The bride decided to pair the tiara with a Cartier bracelet and earings in 14-karat white gold.
For the wedding reception the Duchess of Sussex changed her sets for Cartier long earings and the large emerald-cut aquamarine ring that belonged to late Diana, according to The Court Jeweller.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished