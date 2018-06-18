Queen Mary’s diamond tiara is back for the Royal Wedding

15 june 2018

Image credit: The Court Jeweller

Meghan Markle chose to wear Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau tiara for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. The tiara belongs to Queen Elizabeth II, who lent it to Meghan for her wedding day, says The Court Jeweller.The tiara dates back to 1932 and was made specially to nest a stunning brooch made of 10 large diamonds. The brooch itself was given to then Princess Mary in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to Prince George, Duke of York. The tiara is made of platinum and diamonds and consists of 11 sections, which make it flexible.On her special occasion Meghan was expected to wear the Spencer tiara that belonged to the late Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. But instead Meghan chose the piece that had not been worn by any royal in decades.The bride decided to pair the tiara with a Cartier bracelet and earings in 14-karat white gold.For the wedding reception the Duchess of Sussex changed her sets for Cartier long earings and the large emerald-cut aquamarine ring that belonged to late Diana, according to The Court Jeweller.