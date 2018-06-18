Marie Antoinette's exquisite jewels up for auction

14 june 2018

Diamonds and pearls that once belonged to French King Louis XVI's Queen Marie-Antoinette and have never been seen in public are to go on sale, AFP reported.





Image credit: Wikipedia





Sotheby's said the auction of more than 100 lots, all owned by the Bourbon-Parma family, will be held in Geneva on November 12.

Marie Antoinette's diamond pendant with an exceptional natural pearl is expected to fetch up to $2 million (1.7 million euros). A necklace of more than 300 natural pearls has been valued at up to $300,000 (255,00 euros).

When Louis, Marie Antoinette and their children tried to flee the French Revolution in March 1791, the royal jewels were smuggled out of the country into the trust of a confidant in Brussels.

He sent them on to her nephew the Emperor of Austria who later gave them to Marie Antoinette's only surviving child Marie Therese of France.

On October 16, 1793, Marie Antoinette was guillotined as the revolutionary Reign of Terror raged. The following month Louis XVI met a similar fate.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

