Botswana diamonds aggregation stabilises, says chamber of mines

14 june 2018

Botswana chamber of mines said diamonds aggregation in the country has stabilised, although at levels that will have sufficient room for improvement.

The aggregation, in which like-for-like diamonds from De Beers’ global production are mixed, moved to Botswana in August 2012 from London where the process took place for 80 years.

Chamber chief executive Charles Siwawa, who addressed a mining conference in Gaborone last week, could not provide more details on aggregation.

However, it was believed at the time of the establishment of De Beers’ aggregation in Botswana that about $6 billion worth of diamonds would flow through the country.

Meanwhile, Siwawa said that diamonds in Botswana had maintained a steady performance.

This, he said, had enabled renewed interest in some of the mines that are on care and maintenance.

The Lerala diamond mine, which was mothballed mid-2017 after it failed to generate income under the ownership of now closed Australian miner Kimberley Diamond Company, was sold for $8.1 million in an online auction late last month.

The mine, located in north-east Botswana, comprised of five diamondiferous kimberlite pipes, ranging from 0.16 ha to 2.35 ha.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



