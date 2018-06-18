BlueRock Diamonds begins work to fix cone crusher at SA mine

14 june 2018

Image credit: BlueR

ock Diamonds

BlueRock Diamonds has started work to repair the fault in the cone crusher within the crushing circuit, which has been affecting throughput at its Kareevlei diamond mine in South Africa.The cone crusher, when rectified, would allow for improved capacity as BlueRock enters its next phase of development.The company and an engineering consultant had been evaluating the crushing circuit and implementing changes to optimise mining performance as BlueRock looks to build production and commence open pit mining at its second kimberlite pipe, KV01."As reported, we have been looking to optimise performance of the crushing circuit as we look to build on our production profile at Kareevlei,” said BlueRock chief executive Adam Waugh.“The downtime is obviously frustrating, but with the problem identified we can now implement a solution that we believe will have a positive impact on overall performance once rectified."The company was expecting production to resume soon.