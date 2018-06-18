Diamond underpricing costs Catoca almost $500 mln over the past 6 yrs – report

14 june 2018

Catoca, which produces three quarters of all of Angola’s diamonds, has reportedly estimated that it lost $464 million over the past six years due to a government-imposed marketing system that compelled obliged it to sell stones below international prices, according to a company presentation seen by Reuters.

Russia’s Alrosa and Angola’s state diamond company Endiama each own 41 percent of Catoca, while LL International Holding B.V. owns the remaining 18 percent.

“The current marketing process, where diamonds are sold to ‘preferential buyers’, destroys the value for the producer (less revenue) and the government (less tax),” said the presentation made during a private meeting in March between the diamond industry and the minister for natural resources and oil, Diamantino Azevedo.

Diamonds from Catoca were on average sold 24 percent below market prices over the last six years.

President João Lourenço has vowed to reform Angola’s secretive diamond industry in order to increase production and improve returns as Africa’s second largest oil producer looks to diversify its economy.

Angola produced 9 million carats last year worth $1.1 billion.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished