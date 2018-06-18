Chow Tai Fook Group net profit up 33% for FY 2017-18

13 june 2018

Chow Tai Fook’s sales and profit rose during the fiscal year, amid a recovering Chinese market and increased tourism to Hong Kong. The Group’s sales grew 15% to $7.54 bn for the year that ended March 31. Retail sales in mainland China jumped 16% to $3.58 bn, while revenue from Hong Kong and Macau rose 7% to $2.63 bn. The company also operates a wholesale business, which accounted for 18% of overall revenue.Net profit soared 33% to $535.7 mn for the year. According to the company, they have enjoyed a year of recovery, with resilient business performance seen in both mainland China and Hong Kong and Macau. Against the backdrop of the shifting retail landscape, the company remains confident in the prospects of the greater China jewelry market in fiscal year 2019 and beyond.Same-store sales in mainland China increased 8% for the period, while those in Hong Kong and Macau rose 10%. Group sales of gem-set jewelry rose 5% to $1.49 bn for the year, while revenue from gold surged 15% to $3.59 bn. During the year, the retailer added a net 204 new outlets, primarily in mainland China, and had 2,585 points of sale as at March 31.