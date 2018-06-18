8.01-carat fancy vivid blue diamond pendant fetches $20mn at Christie’s

13 june 2018

Image credit: Christie's

At the Christie’s Hong Kong Spring Sales of Magnificent Jewels, a fancy vivid blue diamond pendant emerged as the star with the exceptional piece fetching around $20 mn, as reported in jewellerynet.com.According to Christie’s, the May 29 spring sales generated a total of around $72 mn and attracted 111 buyers from 18 countries across five continents.The 8.01-carat fancy vivid blue diamond pendant necklace by Moussaieff sold for $2.55 mn per carat. Vickie Sek, deputy chairman & director of Jewellery Asia, commented, “ The sale saw healthy demand from collectors and professionals for top-quality jewellery and gemstones, a pair of Paraiba tourmalines and a fancy colour diamond bracelet. The Rockefeller pearl necklace achieved $2 mn, which was previously sold at Christie’s Geneva in 1998 for $500,000. We look forward to the continuation of our jewellery spring season at Christie’s Paris, New York and London.”