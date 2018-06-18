Exclusive
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
Botswana to table minerals policy before parly for approval
“This is a Policy that we have taken the past three years working on, and whose aim is to improve the investment climate in the minerals sector,” said Eric Molale in a speech read on his behalf at a mining conference in Gaborone.
“The policy has taken into account the prevailing conditions in the minerals industry.”
He said Botswana had also completed legislative amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act, Precious and Semi-Precious Stones Act and Diamond Cutting Act.
“Our aim is to find a slot to submit the Bills to Parliament during this year,” said Molale.
“It is our belief that the proposed amendments to these legislative instruments will improve the ease of doing business.”
He also said that his ministry recieved 1,032 prospecting and 23 mining licence applications for different minerals as at May 2018.
“We are currently assessing 2 mining licences applications for coal,” said the minister.
“Most of the coal prospecting operations have long been undertaken, and the only barrier is limited infrastructure to enable export of coal.”
He told the conference that he was aware of various delays in issuing mining permits and licences, and would work towards trying to streamline government permit approvals for mineral resources companies.
“The main area of concern for companies seems to be the period taken to approve Environmental Impact Assessments,” he said.
“We will work together with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, to assess if the process can be shortened.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana