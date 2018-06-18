Botswana to table minerals policy before parly for approval

13 june 2018

Botswana’s mineral resources ministry said it is planning to bring the minerals policy before parliament for approval.

“This is a Policy that we have taken the past three years working on, and whose aim is to improve the investment climate in the minerals sector,” said Eric Molale in a speech read on his behalf at a mining conference in Gaborone.

“The policy has taken into account the prevailing conditions in the minerals industry.”

He said Botswana had also completed legislative amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act, Precious and Semi-Precious Stones Act and Diamond Cutting Act.

“Our aim is to find a slot to submit the Bills to Parliament during this year,” said Molale.

“It is our belief that the proposed amendments to these legislative instruments will improve the ease of doing business.”

He also said that his ministry recieved 1,032 prospecting and 23 mining licence applications for different minerals as at May 2018.

“We are currently assessing 2 mining licences applications for coal,” said the minister.

“Most of the coal prospecting operations have long been undertaken, and the only barrier is limited infrastructure to enable export of coal.”

He told the conference that he was aware of various delays in issuing mining permits and licences, and would work towards trying to streamline government permit approvals for mineral resources companies.

“The main area of concern for companies seems to be the period taken to approve Environmental Impact Assessments,” he said.

“We will work together with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, to assess if the process can be shortened.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana