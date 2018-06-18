JNA Awards and RJC join forces to promote industry best practices

13 june 2018

Image credit: JNA Awards

The JNA Awards and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) are joining forces to promote best practices in the international jewellery and gemstone industry. The JNA Awards, which encourages excellence and innovation in the global jewellery trade, will culminate in an awards ceremony in Hong Kong, on 16 September.The RJC, a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in the UK, is the jewellery industry’s foremost standards setting and certification body. Both the organisations have a shared vision for the industry, and will boost efforts to promote best-in-class, sustainable and ethical business practices globally.Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, Founder-JNA, and Director at UBM Asia, said, “RJC has been a global pioneer in safeguarding and standardising best business practices in the jewellery industry. Collaborating with the RJC reinforces the JNA Awards’ resolve to promote excellence on every aspect of the supply chain.”Andrew Bone, Executive Director at RJC said, “We are always keen to recognise industry trailblazers who are making a real impact and through joining forces with the JNA Awards, I believe together we can further communicate the many benefits of responsible jewellery, globally.”