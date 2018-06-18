Tsodilo says Botswana should find Tier 1 diamond deposits in the next 5 to 10 yrs

Tsodilo Resources president Mike de Wit said for Botswana to remain a leading diamond mining country, it has to find one or two tier-one diamond deposits in the next five to 10 years.

The country had only two Tier 1 deposits (Jwaneng and Orapa) with more than $20 billion worth of reserves, according to De Beers.

Other Tier 1 deposits outside Botswana were Udachny and Mir in Russia, Cullinan and Venetia in South Africa and Catoca in Angola.

Wit told the Botswana Resource Sector Conference during a panel discussion on the future of diamond mining in the country that the diamond resource was depleting.

“We are depleting and we are not adding anything…, [although] we might find a small mine here and there,” he said.

Wit said the current diamond exploration taking place in Botswana would not likely yield a Tier 1 deposit.

“I don’t believe we will find any substantial deposits in terms of areas that are currently being prospected,” he said.

Botswana’s diamond deposits were expected to dwindle over the next 20 years.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana