ALROSA sells rough and polished diamonds worth USD 288 million in May

09 june 2018
News
news_09062018_alrosa.pngALROSA Group, the world leader in diamond production, announces diamond sales results for May and five months of 2018.
In May 2018, ALROSA Group sold USD 288.0 million worth of rough and polished diamonds. Rough diamond sales amounted to USD 277.5 million, polished diamond sales – USD 10.5 million.
ALROSA’s total diamond sales in January-May 2018 amounted to USD 2.299 billion, including rough diamonds sales of USD 2.256 billion and polished diamonds sales of USD 43.3 million.
“We continue seeing good demand for almost all assortment of our diamond products. There was a planned decrease in sales in May compared to the similar period last year due to the sale of the inventories accumulated by the beginning of the year and a seasonal decline in the current production, mostly driven by mining suspension at some alluvial deposits in the first months of the year,” – commented on ALROSA’s sales results Deputy General Director Yury Okoemov.
