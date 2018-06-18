GIA to hold its first advanced synthetics detection seminar in Mumbai

08 june 2018

The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will offer a series of seminars this year on advanced detection of lab-grown stones.The courses, which will be taught by GIA research scientists and classroom instructors, will combine lectures with practical lab instruction. The GIA will address methods of identifying chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT) stones.The first seminar will take place August 20 and 21 in Mumbai, alongside the India International Fashion Jewellery & Accessories Show, while the London course will be on August 29 and 30, coinciding with the International Jewellery London trade fair. In California, the seminar is scheduled for October 10 and 11, at the same time as the GIA International Gemological Symposium.