Tsodilo takes BK16 diamond parcels to Lucara for cleaning

08 june 2018

Tsodilo Resources said it has delivered the first two parcels of diamonds from its BK16 kimberlite project, in Botswana to Lucara Diamond for cleaning.

The parcels included 101 diamonds weighing 18.57 carats and 130 diamonds weighing 17.79 carats.

The two parcels consist of diamonds recovered as of May 4, it said.

Tsodilo said the diamonds would after cleaning be stored at I Hennig & Co. secured facilities located at the Diamond Technology Park (DTP) in Gaborone.

The diamondiferous BK16 kimberlite pipe was approximately 6 hectares in size at surface and is known to contain rare and valuable Type IIa diamonds.

BK16 was located within the Orapa Kimberlite Field area, which produced 11.07 million carats in 2017.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana