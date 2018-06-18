Login
Botswana Diamonds awarded prospecting licence for Mooikloof kimberlite

08 june 2018
News

Botswana Diamonds said it has been awarded a prospecting licence for the Mooikloof kimberlite pipe concession in South Africa.

news_08062018_botsw.png
Image credit: Botswana Diamonds


It said that Mooikloof was a known 2.5 hectare diamondiferous kimberlite pipe last prospected in 1986. 
 “We are pleased to finally be awarded the Mooikloof concession,” said company chairperson John Teeling.
“This was discovered and explored in the 1980s by De Beers who went on to develop the Oaks mine next door.”
The Oaks mine had a grade of 53 cpht at a value of $156.
Botswana Diamonds said it was suspecting that past explorers may have systematically under-estimated the kimberlite pipe size, grade and diamond quality of the Mooikloof kimberlite.
“We will deploy state-of-the-art exploration techniques to reassess the Mooikloof kimberlite, and maybe open another by-passed kimberlite pipe development,” it said.
Meanwhile, the diamond explorer said that it had completed the technical and economic study on Thorny River project, also in South Africa and was currently evaluating its options for the project.
It said that drilling at the Ontevreden in South Africa confirmed the existence of a kimberlite pipe, but showed the pipe to be smaller than the previously indicated geophysical anomaly.
“No further work is warranted, as we have higher potential targets,” said Botswana Diamonds.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished, from Gaborone, Botswana



