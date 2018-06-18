Synova opens laser diamond cutting center in Mumbai

Switzerland head-quartered company Synova, a manufacturer of high-precision laser diamond cutting systems, has opened its second Micro-Machining Center (MMC) in Mumbai. The first one is located in Surat.

The MMC offers laser sawing jobs such as straight sawing, pie sawing and fancy bruting of gem diamonds as well as stone analyses and machine demonstrations.The centre is equipped with a Synova laser diamond cutting system (DCS) with Laser MicroJet (LMJ) technology.

Jörg Pausch, Head of Diamond Business Unit -Synova, said, “We will be able to serve our local customers better and faster than ever before since all sawing jobs can now be done locally and stones don’t need to be shipped back and forth between Surat and Mumbai. Customers will receive their cut stones within one day instead of several working days."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Poilshed