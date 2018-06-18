Exclusive
Vallabhbhai Shamjibhai Patel tells about the ongoing construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse
The under-construction Surat Diamond Bourse (SDB) is India's second diamond trading hub based at Surat, Gujarat, spread across 35.54 acres with more than 4,000 offices for national & international traders. On the onset, the project which...
18 june 2018
The strategy of regulating the Russian jewellery industry
At the General Meeting of the Russian Jewellers Guild Association held in April, two principally important documents were adopted: The Strategy of Regulating the Jewellery Industry of Russia and The Charter of a Good Faith Taxpayer. Besides, the issues...
13 june 2018
Our first priority is to better understand artisanal and small-scale mining - Elodie Daguzan
The Diamond Development Initiative (DDI), the organization dealing with the traditional diamond mining, recently announced the appointment of Élodie Daguzan as its first Goodwill Ambassador. Ms. Daguzan, who currently works as head of communication...
04 june 2018
Zimnisky on De Beers’ Lightbox: It’s a strategic, bold move that will benefit the entire natural diamond industry
De Beers shocked all and sundry end of May when it announced the launch of a new company called Lightbox Jewelry, which will market a new brand of laboratory-grown diamond jewellery in September. This effectively meant that the group had departed from...
01 june 2018
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
28 may 2018
ALROSA to auction large diamonds in Hong Kong and Vladivostok in June
Image credit: ALROSA
The auction in Hong Kong will take place on June 13-27; the results will be summed up on June 28. The company will auction 105 gem-quality lots with total weight of 1620 carats.
The second auction will be held on June 18-29 in Vladivostok. The company plans to bring there 130 gem-quality lots with total weight 2149 carats. The results of the auction will appear on June 29.
ALROSA invited 150 companies representing Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, India, China, UAE, Russia and the USA to participate in the auctions. The diamonds to be put up for the auctions belong to ALROSA, and its subsidiaries –ALROSA-Nyurba and Severalmaz.
“Interaction with the Asia-Pacific countries is one of ALROSA’s key activities today. Vladivostok and Hong Kong are two excellent sites for attracting customers from these regions. Moreover, thanks to the good demand noted at the previous auctions, we decided to revise the previously approved schedule and to hold not two but four auctions in Vladivostok in 2018,” said Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA.
In September 2018, ALROSA will hold an auction in Hong Kong as part of the Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair. Before the end of the year, there will be two more auctions in Vladivostok, except that in June; their results will be announced in September and November, respectively.