ALROSA to auction large diamonds in Hong Kong and Vladivostok in June

08 june 2018

Image credit: ALROSA

ALROSA, the world’s largest diamond mining company, will hold the auctions for the sale of special size rough diamonds (weighing over 10.8 carats) in Hong Kong and Vladivostok this June.The auction in Hong Kong will take place on June 13-27; the results will be summed up on June 28. The company will auction 105 gem-quality lots with total weight of 1620 carats.The second auction will be held on June 18-29 in Vladivostok. The company plans to bring there 130 gem-quality lots with total weight 2149 carats. The results of the auction will appear on June 29.ALROSA invited 150 companies representing Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, India, China, UAE, Russia and the USA to participate in the auctions. The diamonds to be put up for the auctions belong to ALROSA, and its subsidiaries –ALROSA-Nyurba and Severalmaz.“Interaction with the Asia-Pacific countries is one of ALROSA’s key activities today. Vladivostok and Hong Kong are two excellent sites for attracting customers from these regions. Moreover, thanks to the good demand noted at the previous auctions, we decided to revise the previously approved schedule and to hold not two but four auctions in Vladivostok in 2018,” said Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA.In September 2018, ALROSA will hold an auction in Hong Kong as part of the Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair. Before the end of the year, there will be two more auctions in Vladivostok, except that in June; their results will be announced in September and November, respectively.