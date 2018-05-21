Chopard uses ethical gold for the creation of Palm d’or

Today

Image credit: festival-cannes.com

For the 21st time this year Chopard, the Swiss watch and jewellery maker, became Official Partner of the Festival de Cannes. The Palm d’or was made exclusively with gold licensed by Fairmined, an assurance company that certifies gold which meets responsible sourcing standards.This year all the awards are created by Maison Chopard. Since 1860 the jewellery craftsmen of the Maison have been creating exquisite pieces that combine historical charm with modern luxury. The Palm d’or is one of Chopard’s masterpieces. It represents the palm trees of the famous Croisette Street and the symbol of Cannes and is made of 118 grammes of 18-carat gold. The end of the palm is created in a form of a heart, a hint of Caroline Scheufele, co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, at the symbol of the Maison. The palm rests on a crystal pad in the form of a diamond. That means that the award is a unique piece of art as identical crystals do not exist in nature.Five Chopard’s craftsmen need at least 40 hours to create the basis of the palm and only after they proceed to its fixation to the crystal and attachment of the leaves. Since 2014 the palm is produced with ethically sourced 18-carat yellow gold, certified by Fairmined, following the company’s commitment to ethical sourcing.Starting from July, 2018 the company will use gold acquired only from responsible sources, which meets international best practice environmental and social standards.