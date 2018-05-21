Exclusive
Tracking the provenance and lifecycle of a product is a natural and necessary evolution in our industry
A senior executive with a demonstrated history of working globally at management and board levels, Marcus ter Haar has been the Managing Director at Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), Botswana for about 10 months now, prior to which he held the...
Today
Ali Pastorini: Selling just the idea of glamour is no longer enough
Ali Pastorini is the co-owner of DEL LIMA JEWERLY and President of Mujeres Brillantes, an association which brings together approximately 1000 women working in the gold and diamond trading sector, mainly from Latin America, as well as from Turkey, Spain...
21 may 2018
Diamonds are shifting from occasional to daily wear
Joy Alukkas started his first jewellery showroom in UAE in the year 1987, and today the Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion global conglomerate with varied business interests. Beginning with a single jewellery room in Abu Dhabi, Joy Alukkas has grown...
14 may 2018
GJC has played a crucial role in the last 10 years in improving the compliance level in the industry
Coming from a renowned family of jewellers based in Akola, Maharashtra, Nitin Khandelwal heads Khandelwal Jewellers (Akola) Pvt Ltd. He has interests in the Plastic industry, Real estate, Health & Recreation and Cold storage industries as well...
07 may 2018
Johnson: ASM diamond sector a potential new source of supply for De Beers
De Beers recently said that it is planning to pilot a programme called GemFair that will create a “secure and transparent route” to market for ethically-sourced artisanal and small-scale mined (ASM) diamonds. GemFair would partner with the Diamond...
03 may 2018
Chopard uses ethical gold for the creation of Palm d’or
Image credit: festival-cannes.com
This year all the awards are created by Maison Chopard. Since 1860 the jewellery craftsmen of the Maison have been creating exquisite pieces that combine historical charm with modern luxury. The Palm d’or is one of Chopard’s masterpieces. It represents the palm trees of the famous Croisette Street and the symbol of Cannes and is made of 118 grammes of 18-carat gold. The end of the palm is created in a form of a heart, a hint of Caroline Scheufele, co-President and Artistic Director of Chopard, at the symbol of the Maison. The palm rests on a crystal pad in the form of a diamond. That means that the award is a unique piece of art as identical crystals do not exist in nature.
Five Chopard’s craftsmen need at least 40 hours to create the basis of the palm and only after they proceed to its fixation to the crystal and attachment of the leaves. Since 2014 the palm is produced with ethically sourced 18-carat yellow gold, certified by Fairmined, following the company’s commitment to ethical sourcing.
Starting from July, 2018 the company will use gold acquired only from responsible sources, which meets international best practice environmental and social standards.
Victoria Quiri, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg