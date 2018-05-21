Lucapa to test flood plains for diamond-bearing gravels in Angola

Today

Lucapa Diamond said it will soon begin testing expansive flood plains in Angola, which are believed to host diamond-bearing gravels.The company chairperson Miles Kennedy said in an address to shareholders that they were waiting for the country’s dry season before they commence the testing.“While our mining to date has focused on the alluvial terraces along the Cacuilo River, we believe there is major potential for the flood plains to also host diamond-bearing gravels, which would open up large new mining areas,” he said.The dry season, he said, would also enable the Lulo partners to step-up their kimberlite exploration programme.“We plan to complete drilling of the remaining kimberlite targets, defined following the airborne TDEM survey, by the end of this year,” said Kennedy.He also said Lucapa was still in high-level discussions to assist the Angolan government achieve its goal of doubling diamond production.Luanda and its state-owned diamond enterprises had committed to making changes that are likely required to secure the foreign investment and expertise needed to achieve this goal.“Having operated in Angola for a decade, through some very difficult times, Lucapa is in a great position to benefit from these changes,” said Kennedy.“We expect further progress this year.”Kennedy said Lucapa continues to recover large and premium-value diamonds from new areas along the the Cacuilo River valley, which runs through our Lulo concession.Recent recoveries from new mining blocks included a 46 carat pink, Lulo’s biggest coloured diamond to date, as well as a number of high-value Type IIa D-colour gem specials.